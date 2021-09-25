Friday's Scores

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!. Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. Game of the Week: Gilmer @ Carthage. Shreve @ Southwood. Ringgold @ Magnolia. Byrd...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from Friday, September 24 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. NIC-10 Hononegah 16 Boylan 14 (Goodwin GW 36-yard FG at :01…his third FG of the night) Belvidere North 24 Auburn 14 (Blue Thunder...
September 25, 2021 — Here are the results from Friday night’s area high school sports and today’s schedule. Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs – no score (Casper Invite) Rock Springs 2 – Worland 0 (Casper Invite) Casper Kelly Walsh 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Casper Invite) Saturday Area High School...
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. This is the place to find all of OCVaristy’s coverage of the high school football games on Friday, plus the games from Thursday night. FRIDAY GAMES. SCORES. PHOTO GALLERY. GAME STORIES. THURSDAY’S GAMES. DID YOU SEE THIS?
6th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear.
Where were you on November 3, 1978? Jimmy Carter was president of the United States, the television show "Different Strokes" was making its network debut, "Grease" was No. 1 at the theaters and a sophomore quarterback in Texas named Todd Dodge was trying to lead Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson to its first win of the year.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East).
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Smith and quarterback Levi Lewis each had a first-quarter touchdown run and Louisiana-Lafayette held on to beat South Alabama 20-18 on Saturday night. Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and Lewis brook loose for a 22-yard TD run about...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Anyone in the Iowa football program will tell you that the most important game of the season is the next one up on the schedule. It just so happens this one features a battle between top-10 teams. No. 5 Iowa football (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) hosts No. 6...
On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
FOX’s flagship college football program Big Noon Kickoff is heading to Iowa City for Penn State’s contest against Iowa. The game's kickoff time has since been set for 4 p.m. EST as the current No. 6 Nittany Lions travel to face the No. 5 Hawkeyes on Oct. 9. Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 on Saturday. Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.
