With five runners in the top 18, East Canton was able to finish second in the small-school division at the Stark County Championships. Gabe Shilling placed third in 16:00, Brylan Holland was sixth in 16:26, Andrew Wade was 12th in 16:56, Braxton Ohman was 13th in 17:00, Landen Demos was 18th in 17:13, Lucas McCauley was 23rd in 17:42, and Nick Martino was 34th in 18:47.

EAST CANTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO