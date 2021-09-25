CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Controlling Britney Spears': 10 Things We Learned From New Doc

By Nancy Dillon
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the depths of her court-ordered conservatorship, while Britney Spears was performing hundreds of shows for her Vegas residency and raking in millions, the pop star was under a strict budget and intense, 24-hour surveillance that monitored her every move — including a wiretap in her bedroom. Those are some of the stunning claims in Controlling Britney Spears, the new documentary from The New York Times that premiered Friday night on FX and Hulu, just five days before a critical court hearing in the 13-year case.

