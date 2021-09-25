'Controlling Britney Spears': 10 Things We Learned From New Doc

A new Britney Spears documentary is coming. Netflix confirmed the rumored film on Tuesday by tweeting an 18-second teaser with an alert that a full trailer will debut tomorrow. Titled Britney vs Spears, the clip features a voicemail left by Spears to a lawyer at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2009. “Hi, my name is Britney Spears,” she is heard saying. “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…” Documentarian Erin Lee Carr, whose name had been buzzed about for months as being involved, confirmed to The Hollywood...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO