South Pasadena: Gas Company Construction on Monterey Road

Starting September 27, 2021, Southern California Gas Company will be working on Monterey Road from Oak Hill Avenue to Pasadena Avenue to upgrade the natural gas facilities. To ensure the public safety, the utility company will maintain the construction zone with necessary warning signs and temporary traffic control devices. The Southern California Gas Company has notified the residents impacted by the construction activity. Should the construction activity interrupt the gas services, the utility company will coordinate with the residents to perform necessary appliance safety checks before restoring the services.