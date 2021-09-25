CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, CO

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLvgM_0c7XlHU200

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of a horse. However, the sheriff confirmed to KRDO the horse was not shot.

The Harmon family reached out to KRDO after finding their beloved horse Lily dead on their property Sunday . The family believed the horse had been shot after discovering wounds to her neck.

Friday evening, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office told KRDO a veterinarian had completed a necropsy on the horse and determined the animal was not shot. The Sheriff's office did say the horse suffered some form of trauma.

At this time, the cause of death is still undetermined. However, the veterinarian told the sheriff's office it looked like the horse may have "come down" on a T-post, a steel fence post. It's unclear if the horse died from an accident or if someone intentionally hurt the animal.

Lily was given to her owner, an army veteran, in 2016.

The post Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

One woman dead in Southern Colorado Springs, police receive shooting call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday evening, Colorado Springs Police Officers were called about a possible shooting. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard, which is in Southeast Colorado Springs near Astrozon and Jet Wing Drive. Once police and medical personnel arrived, they found a deceased woman inside a home. Detectives from The post One woman dead in Southern Colorado Springs, police receive shooting call appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSPD: Man sustains serious injuries after being struck in the head with machete, suspect outstanding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was struck with a machete early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, sustaining serious injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just before 4:20 a.m. Colorado Springs police officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in-progress near 8100 N Academy Blvd. According to police, the reporting The post CSPD: Man sustains serious injuries after being struck in the head with machete, suspect outstanding appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Single vehicle rollover crash on I-25 southbound early Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Sunday morning, Colorado State Patrol received reports of a car crash on I-25. The driver was heading southbound on the highway and rolled off the left side of the embankment, near Exit 153, between Northgate and Interquest Parkway. It appears no other cars were involved. The vehicle, a dark The post Single vehicle rollover crash on I-25 southbound early Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for man wanted in two Pueblo shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a suspect in two shootings. Monday at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a gunshot victim. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he The post Police search for man wanted in two Pueblo shootings appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
Penrose, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
County
Fremont County, CO
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect and person of interest in shooting near St. Mary-Corwin

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are looking for two men involved in a deadly shooting. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., just south of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center at 12:03 p.m. One victim, 37-year-old Carlos Lema, died, and another victim was taken to The post Police search for suspect and person of interest in shooting near St. Mary-Corwin appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

4th Judicial DA rules April officer-involved shooting justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs Police Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in a shooting that happened in April. On April 5, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of West Colorado Ave. According to police four The post 4th Judicial DA rules April officer-involved shooting justified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest man setting fire to Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man for arson. Police were dispatched to E. Brookside St. on reports of arson in the area. At the scene, officers found a man setting fire to the wall of a local business. According to CSPD, the weather helped mitigate The post Police arrest man setting fire to Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple break-ins, attempted burglaries at local Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Currently, Colorado Springs Police officers are at the Lincoln Center, after several storefronts were broken into overnight. Café Red Point, Nightingale Bread, Lincoln Street Barber Shop, and Building Three Coffee all have broken windows. KRDO spoke with the owner of Café Red Point, Dan Fuhr, who says the burglar broke The post Multiple break-ins, attempted burglaries at local Colorado Springs businesses appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Veteran#Sheriff
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival surrendered to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Saturday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Union Ave. during the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival Saturday on reports of a shooting. Witnesses told police two men The post El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest suspect in Fremont County caught with guns, stolen cars, and drugs

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- Jason Bumgarner, 42, was arrested after detectives seized 29 guns, four stolen cars, and three pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Bumgarner is facing 72 charges related to his arrest. On Sept. 9, investigators found 50 pounds of marijuana and $6,000 in cash while searching a The post Police arrest suspect in Fremont County caught with guns, stolen cars, and drugs appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: suspect in October 2020 murder arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the 2020 killing of a Colorado Springs woman. On October 2, 2020, officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway. At the scene, police found a man suffering serious injuries and The post Colorado Springs Police: suspect in October 2020 murder arrested appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating homicide near Wyoming Ave leaving one dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are processing a homicide near Wyoming Ave. Wednesday, and the incident prompted a nearby school to go into lockdown. The shooting happened just south of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, according to Pueblo Police. Minnequa Elementary School enacted stricter security in response to police activity, but the lockdown was lifted The post Pueblo Police investigating homicide near Wyoming Ave leaving one dead appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival's triumphant return was cut short Saturday night after multiple shots were fired in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard. According to witnesses, two men got into a fight, and multiple shots were fired. One man was taken to the hospital, and now Pueblo Police The post On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest suspects in southern Colorado ATM theft spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says four people have been arrested in connection with a spree of ATM thefts across El Paso County and Pueblo County in August. CSPD sent an update Tuesday saying that detectives with multiple police departments worked to identify the suspects behind the robberies. We reported The post Police arrest suspects in southern Colorado ATM theft spree appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned that the top two commanders in Woodland Park have been paid a combined total of $45,500 since being placed on leave for a criminal investigation in early June. Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand were placed on paid leave on June 7 after the Teller County The post Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found on Gold Camp Road identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in Section 116 trailhead on Gold Camp Road. According to a press release, police responded to a 911 call on Wednesday, Sept. 22 about a body found west of Gold Camp Road. After a long hike up a trail, The post Body found on Gold Camp Road identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD warns of fire hazards in home-heating tools during Fire Prevention Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the first day of Colorado Springs' Fire Prevention Week the Colorado Springs Fire Department reminded everyone to check their smoke alarms and prep their homes for the winter weather. Public Communications Supervisor for the Colorado Springs Fire Department Sunny Smaldino said as people try to keep warm during this The post CSFD warns of fire hazards in home-heating tools during Fire Prevention Month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Salida School District to decide next steps following arrest of Principal related to school lockdown

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo is on paid administrative leave following his arrest last Friday because of his behavior during a school lockdown the day before. According to a police affidavit, a student at the district's alternative school, Horizons Exploratory Academy, told his legal guardian that he didn't want to The post Salida School District to decide next steps following arrest of Principal related to school lockdown appeared first on KRDO.
SALIDA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SUV gets stuck in power lines during crash in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car that drove off the road and crashed near Highway 115 and Lake Ave. ended up getting stuck among power lines Tuesday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the crash around 2 p.m. It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if any other cars were involved. The post SUV gets stuck in power lines during crash in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy