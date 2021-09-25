CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Murray survives two late scores to down Sonoraville 27-20

By Daniel Mayes danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 9 days ago
North Murray High School (3-1, 2-1 Region 6-3A) jumped out ahead of Sonoraville (2-2, 0-2 Region 6-3A) Friday night at home and held on for the 27-20 win over the region opponent.

The Mountaineers led 27-7 in the fourth quarter before two late Sonoraville touchdowns cut into the North Murray lead.

Judson Petty opened the scoring for North Murray with a two-yard run in the first quarter to put the Mountaineers up 6-0, then Seth Griffin found Jadyn Rice for a passing touchdown late in the first to make it 13-0.

After Sonoraville answered with a 28-yard passing touchdown, Griffin hit Michael McDade for an eight-yard score to put North Murray up 19-7. That score would last through halftime and until the end of the third.

Petty scored his second rushing score of the night with seven minutes to go. Sonoraville scored, then fell on an onside kick to set up its final touchdown, but the Mountaineers were able to hang on.

Griffin piled up 245 passing yards, 106 of which went to McDade.

It was the best defensive performance of the season for North Murray, which had given up at least 30 points in each of its first three games.

After a last-second loss to Ringgold to open region play two weeks ago, the Mountaineers have bounced back with two straight Region 6-3A wins.

North Murray plays perhaps its most important game of the season on Friday. The Mountaineers trek to Rockmart to take on the reigning Region 6-3A champions.

