It did not feel like Christmas morning, or even a birthday, the late afternoon that I received the offer of my first job. It was 1974, I was 13, and before the end of that year I was paying Social Security taxes. I didn’t entirely understand what FICA was until a few years and jobs later, but I did get, in my early gigs, that Uncle Sam and others were always going to take a piece of whatever I earned. Like many of my era, working as a teenager was considered a rite of passage. There were the kid jobs such as a paper route, selling greeting cards and Christmas paper, mowing lawns; and then later jobs with a paycheck.

