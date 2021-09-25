Coast 104.5 Great American Melodrama Frankenstein’s Bride Giveway
(Mon 9/27 – Fri 10/1) This horror story spoof hilariously reconstructs the classic tale by injecting it with musical parodies, pop culture references, and witty one-liners. 15 years after the death of Frankenstein’s creation, a mad scientist attempts to reanimate the Creature. What could possibly go wrong? Outrageous characters and devilishly clever performances create a monstrously good time that will leave you screaming with laughter! Followed by our Vaudeville: “2001: A Space Vaude-essy”www.coast1045.com
