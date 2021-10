As an Android user, I’ll be the first to say it: The Apple iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate finally makes it a compelling, competitive option with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 line. While Samsung and other Android manufacturers have long supported higher refresh rates on their devices, Apple has been relatively late to the party. with the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros being the first to incorporate ProMotion in 2017. Four years later, the technology still hadn’t come to any of the iPhone 12 models, not even the Pro versions.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO