Isaac Detweiler's big game helps Axtell earn rivalry win at Hanover

HANOVER, KS - In a game featuring offenses averaging more than 60 points per game, it was defense that proved to be the determining factor in Axtell's 30-24 win over Hanover. The northeast Kansas matchup is the premier rivalry in Kansas football. The #1 Hanover Wildcats (3-1) are defending state champs and winners of four of the last five titles. The #2 Axtell Eagles (4-0) are perennial powers and the last team to beat Hanover. To sweeten the pot, it was homecoming night for Hanover.