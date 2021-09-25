CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Harvey Estes: The eclipse of the refrigerator light

Daily Reflector
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You got any eyeball witnesses to back that up?”. “That ain’t gonna help you; a spouse will say anything to keep your Social Security checks rolling in.”. That’s the bizarre conversation that happens inside my head whenever I open the refrigerator. The bulb in it was taken out of a prison watchtower, seemingly. It’s bright enough to illuminate the surrounding terrain as escaping inmates run for their lives through the night. Which made it also bright enough to use in an interrogation room: “Where were you on the night of the (insert the heinous crime of your choice)?

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
localdvm.com

Guess which state was just ranked ‘least happy’ in the country…

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you live in the Wild and Wonderful Mountain State, you might not be happy about this next story. West Virginia was just ranked 50th for the highest share of adult depression. WalletHub’s new study doesn’t think happiness is subjective. It just placed West Virginia dead...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘bought burner phone’ on the day he disappeared from parent’s home

Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased a burner phone on the day he disappeared from his parent’s home in Florida.Mr Laundrie was seen buying the phone in the company of an older woman at an AT&T store in North Port Florida on 14 September, sources told TMZ.FBI agents went to the store and seized CCTV footage in recent days, the celebrity news site claimed.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed on Wednesday the phone purchase, but said he believed Mr Laundrie left the burner phone at home.“To my knowledge they did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Refrigerator#Social Security
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Petito’s Stepmom Posts Heartwrenching Message with Photo of Her and Petito

Tara Petito, the step-mother of Gabby Petito, took to social media on Saturday afternoon to post a heartfelt tribute to the late 22-year-old. The parents and step-parents of Gabby Petito have found themselves in an impossible situation. Losing a child has to be one of the most difficult experiences to endure in life and that’s exactly what they are going through. It was confirmed late last month that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, right by Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI has ruled the case as a homicide but there has not been any official cause of death listed.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Educated Towns

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
COLLEGES
guideposts.org

Be the Light

There are six things the Lord hates…. and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.—Proverbs 6:16, 19 (NIV) Some people seem focused on being negative—being a bad influence, gossiping or judging others. Rather than delving into darkness and conflict be a gentle guide to show another the Light.
RELIGION
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Harvey: Smicksburg Truck and Tractor Show

This little tale started back at CPM’s History Day and Truck Show in July. While admiring a B model Mack, I met its owner, Josh Frye, of nearby Dayton. Striking up a great friendship, he invited me to his organization’s coming show. Sounds like a “must do,” and so a very enjoyable day happened.
DAYTON, PA
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
skiddle.com

TOTAL ECLIPSE PARTY

10:00pm til 3:30am (last entry 12:30am) With it being the end of the month, the motive should be we would THE TOTAL ECLIPSE PARTY brought to you by Nightplans & Eclipse Parties. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy