Harvey Estes: The eclipse of the refrigerator light
“You got any eyeball witnesses to back that up?”. “That ain’t gonna help you; a spouse will say anything to keep your Social Security checks rolling in.”. That’s the bizarre conversation that happens inside my head whenever I open the refrigerator. The bulb in it was taken out of a prison watchtower, seemingly. It’s bright enough to illuminate the surrounding terrain as escaping inmates run for their lives through the night. Which made it also bright enough to use in an interrogation room: “Where were you on the night of the (insert the heinous crime of your choice)?www.reflector.com
