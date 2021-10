SEYMOUR — The Seymour Eagles earned a 27-12 win over Heritage on Friday night. Seymour raced out to a 14-0 lead, but then Heritage struck back, making the score 14-12. The Eagles turned the ball over four times, and after a muffed punt inside their own red zone, they stopped the Mountaineers on fourth down to keep a 21-12 in the fourth quarter.