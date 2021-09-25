CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox Show How Bullpen Is Supposed to Work Come Playoffs

By Vinnie Duber
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Now that's how the Chicago White Sox' bullpen is supposed to work. Since the team's trade-deadline deal for Craig Kimbrel, it's been a wonder whether the South Siders could get their relief corps into the menacing shape it was figured it could be in when the future Hall-of-Fame closer was acquired. Kimbrel's transition from the North Side to the South Side has been bumpy, to say the least, as evidenced by the 5.40 ERA in a White Sox uniform he carried into Friday night's game. The rest of the unit has not been without it stumbles, either.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This could be the playoff clinching series

The Chicago White Sox just took a series from the Texas Rangers. It was a hard-fought series against a team that doesn’t have much hope right now. However, they deserve respect because they play good teams well. After taking two of three from them, the White Sox now has a magic number of four. They are so close to being the American League Central Champions for the first time since 2008.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 most underrated relievers in the bullpen

On paper, the Chicago White Sox bullpen was supposed to be one of the best in baseball heading into the season. Aaron Bummer even went as far as to say that the goal was to be undefeated when holding a lead after the fifth inning. During the trade deadline, they bolstered it with a couple of additions from the Cubs.
MLB
NBC Chicago

What White Sox ‘Treading Water' in September Means for Playoffs

DETROIT – White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal reminded a pair of reporters this weekend that he isn’t a fortune teller. “I can’t really tell you how it will transfer over on to the postseason,” he continued, when presented with his team’s middling record over the past month. “The one thing about the postseason is you just want to take it, you want a chance at being the last team standing. You never know what’s going to happen.”
MLB
audacy.com

White Sox continue to evaluate slotting of rotation as playoffs loom

(670 The Score) With two weeks left in the regular season, one of the White Sox’s main objectives is to slot their starting rotation in the best manner possible for the playoffs. Entering action Monday, the White Sox’s magic number to clinch the AL Central crown over the second-place Indians...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox-Tigers rainout delays possible playoff clinch

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Tigers in Detroit Wednesday afternoon has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Monday at 12:10 p.m. CT at Comerica Park. The Sox head to Cleveland to play a five-game series against the Indians starting with a doubleheader...
MLB
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox hopeful Carlos Rodon can pitch in playoffs

DETROIT -- The Chicago White Sox are hopeful lefty Carlos Rodon will be ready for the postseason despite experiencing soreness in his pitching arm during and after Monday's outing against the Detroit Tigers. Rodon, 28, threw only 69 pitches in three innings before leaving the game, which the White Sox...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 players to get healthy for playoffs

The Chicago White Sox are officially going to the postseason. There are a lot of reasons why but they are going to the postseason for the first time in 2008. It is the first time in franchise history that they are going to the playoffs for a second straight year. They did it on the back of some serious young talent throughout the organization. A rebuild has worked and now they are serious contenders.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago White Sox#Era#The White Sox
hawaiitelegraph.com

Lucas Giolito, White Sox prep for playoffs against Indians

The Chicago White Sox began their five-game series at the Cleveland Indians by clinching their first AL Central Division title in 13 years. They hope to wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon on a high note as well. The White Sox didn't leave a good impression on manager Tony...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Reynaldo López Shows Playoff Value Regardless of Role

Reynaldo López shows playoff value regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This time of year inspires conversations about “peaking at the right time” throughout baseball. In the White Sox’ 7-1 win against the Reds on Tuesday, starting pitcher Reynaldo López showed what it looks like. “I feel...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Ryan Tepera Returns, Expects to Be Ready for Playoffs

What Tepera’s return means for Sox’ playoff bullpen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera can be counted on for a blunt response, and the subject of his return from the 10-day injured list on Friday was no different. “Took a while,” he said on his...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WGN News

Limited amount of White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO – If you want the chance to purchase tickets to see the White Sox play at home in October in the playoffs, you’ll have that chance on Wednesday. On Monday morning, the White Sox announced that a limited amount of single-game tickets for the American League Division and American League Championship Series will be […]
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: The White Sox clinch

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
967 The Eagle

The White Sox Are Asking Fans To Go Blackout For Playoffs

The White Sox just won their first AL Central division title in over a decade. Guaranteed Rate Field is rocking like it never has before. Literally. The last time that the stadium at 333 W. 35th St was this electric, it was called US Cellular field and the White Sox were cruising to their 2005 World Series title.
MLB
NBC Chicago

How Adam Engel's Return Impacts White Sox' Playoff Lineups

DETROIT — Adam Engel is coming back from his month-long stay on the injured list. Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa informed before the start of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers that the team expects Engel back on the active roster Tuesday. And while that's good news for the remainder of the regular season, of course, it's especially good news for a White Sox team looking to be as deep as possible come October, when they're planning to make a lengthy postseason run.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 pitcher is a big key to 2021 playoff success

The Chicago White Sox pitching rotation for the first round of the playoffs is pretty set for the first two starters. Barring any unforeseen issues, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito will pick up the ball for games one and two. What about Carlos Rodon for game three?. Rodon’s recent arm...
MLB
chatsports.com

Bullpen Defends: White Sox, Yoán Win Squeaker, 5-4

[If you didn’t check the , a heads-up that for the first time in three seasons, this recap is being written in bullpenning fashion, with me imitating a different writer’s style each inning. Hannah LaMotta and Leigh Allan pastiches appeared in the gamethread, and two others will pop up in the Minor League Update. One writer per inning here, for tonight’s game!]
MLB
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
63K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy