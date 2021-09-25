Paint Pittston Pink hosts annual awards event and lantern launch

Paint Pittston Pink co-founders Barbara Sciandra, left, and Qiana Lehman, address a gathering of over 200 people for the annual Paint Pittston Pink Awards and Lantern Launch at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, Friday evening. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

YATESVILLE – Paint Pittston Pink (PPP) holds many events to raise money to battle cancer, in particular breast cancer, but the annual awards night and lantern launch is a special and emotional night for cancer survivors, those battling cancer, and to those unsung heroes helping in the fight to rid cancer.

Barbara Sciandra, along with co-founder Qiana Lehman, have assembled a dedicated team in creating Paint Pittston Pink in 2014 and since has raised a staggering $455,000 that includes 2020 when the organization had to sit the year out due to the pandemic.

Paint Pittston Pink is back with a full slate of activities including Friday night’s awards ceremonies and lantern launch after sitting it out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The campaign is going very, very well, especially since we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic,” Sciandra said. “It’s nice to see the community come out to support this.”

According to Sciandra, approximately 200 people attended the evening’s ceremony, which she believe is a record high for PPP. She said PPP sold 100 lanterns for the event. The event, usually held at the Riverfront Park, Pittston, along the Susquehanna River, was moved to Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, home of Pittston Area football.

Everyone began to gather at 7:15 p.m. at the stadium followed by the awards presentation at 7:30 p.m. followed by the lantern launch at 7:45 p.m.

Angela Harashinski was a recipient for the Paint Pittston Pink Award for Courage for 2020. Since the event was cancelled last year, PPP gave out the 2020 and 2021 awards Friday evening.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2020 and we caught it early thanks to my doctors keeping on with the mammogram and ultrasounds.” Harshinski said. “We are so happy be able to do this tonight and get together for the love and support and Barb is wonderful and I’m just glad to be here.”

Pittston resident Kristina McHale was on hand representing her family in honor of her parents, John “Jack” and Rosemary McHale, who passed away within months of each other in 2020.

“Paint Pittston Pink means a lot our family because our family has been affected by cancer,” McHale said. “It was an honor

for our family and they were a true love story. My parents were all about family and family was number one.”

This year’s awards ceremony will include selectees from 2021 as well as 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The awards

The awards are:

• The Paint Pittston Pink Unsung Hero Award given in honor of Qiana Murphy Lehman: 2020: Rob and Linda Johnson, 2021: Dori Latona.

• The Paint Pittston Pink Award for Courage given in honor of Sara Mazzitelli: 2020: Angela Harashinski, 2021: Dr. Tina George.

• The Paint Pittston Pink Celebration of Life Award given in memory of Brian and Annarose McNulty: 2020: The Family of

Christopher Manganiello, 2021: The Family of John “Jack” and Rosemary McHale.

• The Paint Pittston Pink Survivor Award given in honor of Kara Martin: 2020: Dr. Yvonne Galella, 2021: Melissa Manganiello Ostroskie.

• The Paint Pittston Pink Spirit of Community Award: 2020: Agolino Family, 2021: Fork Over Love.

• The Paint Pittston Pink Pride of Pittston Award: 2020: Was not presented in 2020 due COVID, 2021: First Choice Business Solutions.

Other PPP activities

The rest of PPP activities include:

• Sunday, Sept. 26 – Purse Bingo, St. Maria Goretti Church Banquet Hall;

• Monday, Sept. 27, Paint PAZZO Pink, PAZZO Restaurant;

• Friday, Oct. 1 – Celebrity Bartending Night, Red Mill;

• Saturday, Oct. 2 – Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church;

• Saturday, Oct. 2 – 5K race/Gentlemen’s Dash.

For further information on upcoming events or to donate to the cause, visit the group’s website: paintpittstonpink.org.