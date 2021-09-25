Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Mississippi

Bundle up and buckle up! It’s going to be a roller coaster of a winter. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter 2021-2022 forecast, most of the country, including Mississippi, will experience below-average temperatures. The publication went on to say that it will be a season of flip-flop conditions.

Just like it has since 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended winter forecast for the 2021-2022 season. And to put it simply, it’s going to be a cold, wet one!

According to the forecast, the entire U.S. can expect “notable month-to-month variations” as far as temperatures go.

So, just how cold will it be in Mississippi?

January will be full of cold, rainy days.

February will be much drier.

In March, precipitation levels will return to normal nationwide. That doesn’t mean the month will be uneventful, though.

The almanac is also predicting near-normal amounts of snow from coast to coast.Get ready to bundle up! The almanac is forecasting “below-normal” temperatures.The month will start off mild, but it won’t last long. By mid- to late-January, temperatures will begin to drop to below average. The cooler temps will be accompanied by lots of precipitation.According to the almanac, there will be, on average, 57% fewer days of “measurable precipitation” than January.The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a roller coaster of wintry weather throughout the month – from start to finish. Expect lots of uneventful periods followed by big doses of precipitation in all forms – rain, sleet, and snow.

Want to know more about what to expect this winter? Click here to check out the almanac’s full forecast.

So, what do you think about the winter forecast? Is it what you were hoping for? Or, were you looking forward to a mild winter? In the past, have you relied on the almanac’s forecasts? Tell us.

If you’re not a fan of cold weather, there’s still time to have some outdoor fun. Click here to read about a trail that leads to museums, parks, and a market.

The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State .