Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Mississippi

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 9 days ago

Bundle up and buckle up! It’s going to be a roller coaster of a winter. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter 2021-2022 forecast, most of the country, including Mississippi, will experience below-average temperatures. The publication went on to say that it will be a season of flip-flop conditions.

Just like it has since 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended winter forecast for the 2021-2022 season. And to put it simply, it’s going to be a cold, wet one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIl04_0c7XbwjX00
farmersalmanac.com

According to the forecast, the entire U.S. can expect “notable month-to-month variations” as far as temperatures go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ah9cv_0c7XbwjX00
Picture Mississippi - photography by Kim Hunt, Contributed Photo
The almanac is also predicting near-normal amounts of snow from coast to coast.

So, just how cold will it be in Mississippi?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7V2o_0c7XbwjX00
Mack Male/Flickr
Get ready to bundle up! The almanac is forecasting “below-normal” temperatures.

January will be full of cold, rainy days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMx5m_0c7XbwjX00
Dafne Cholet/Flickr
The month will start off mild, but it won’t last long. By mid- to late-January, temperatures will begin to drop to below average. The cooler temps will be accompanied by lots of precipitation.

February will be much drier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1tWy_0c7XbwjX00
Whatknot/Flickr
According to the almanac, there will be, on average, 57% fewer days of “measurable precipitation” than January.

In March, precipitation levels will return to normal nationwide. That doesn’t mean the month will be uneventful, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7Aim_0c7XbwjX00
Ashford Photography, Contributed Photo
The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a roller coaster of wintry weather throughout the month – from start to finish. Expect lots of uneventful periods followed by big doses of precipitation in all forms – rain, sleet, and snow.

Want to know more about what to expect this winter? Click here to check out the almanac’s full forecast.

So, what do you think about the winter forecast? Is it what you were hoping for? Or, were you looking forward to a mild winter? In the past, have you relied on the almanac’s forecasts? Tell us.

If you’re not a fan of cold weather, there’s still time to have some outdoor fun. Click here to read about a trail that leads to museums, parks, and a market.

The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 25

Tammi Cline
7d ago

wow! last month you reported the almanac said it would be a mild winter...so which is it?? or is that just how you cover your bases so you can say.."see, we were right"!

Reply
4
Carl Ouellette
7d ago

It is what it is, we’ll know when it’s said and done. Prepare for the worst, it may not be so bad

Reply(1)
6
ga70
8d ago

Take whatever Good Lord brings with no complaining😉😉

Reply
14
