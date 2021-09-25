CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood rides defense, play-action pass connection to overtime win at Wayne Hills

By Matt Bove
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ridgewood is not ever going to be confused with a team that is looking to move the ball through the air, but when it does put the ball up it wants to make every pass count. It was impossible to make a pass count more than with the game on the line in overtime needing a big play. After not connecting for two potential open touchdowns in regulation, quarterback Dan Caifa and tight end Brendan Chanley connected when it counted most.

