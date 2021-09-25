Ridgewood rides defense, play-action pass connection to overtime win at Wayne Hills

Another week of area football action is now in the books, and we have just two unbeaten teams left: Hun and Nottingham. Not surprisingly, they are by far the two best teams in the area. Nottingham has outscored its four opponents 168-18, and just rolled township foe Hamilton West. Hun has also dominated opponents (123-28), and might be the best team ever to play in Mercer County: if you have not seen Todd Smith’s team play yet, and you are a football fan, please make an effort to get out there. These two lines are filled with Division 1 talent, as are the skill positions and the defensive positions.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO