Newark, NJ

Immaculata over Weequahic - Football recap

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Lucas Scott rushed for two touchdowns including the go-ahead score as Immaculata defeated Weequahic 20-14 on Friday night in Newark. Ihsim Smith-Marsette, who also caught three passes for 92 yards, took a punt back 63 yards for Weequahic’s first score in the second quarter. Scott’s first touchdown answered that, but Weequahic led at the half after Trinade Hay caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Zahir Martin to lead 14-8 at the break.

