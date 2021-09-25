Immaculata over Weequahic - Football recap
Lucas Scott rushed for two touchdowns including the go-ahead score as Immaculata defeated Weequahic 20-14 on Friday night in Newark. Ihsim Smith-Marsette, who also caught three passes for 92 yards, took a punt back 63 yards for Weequahic’s first score in the second quarter. Scott’s first touchdown answered that, but Weequahic led at the half after Trinade Hay caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Zahir Martin to lead 14-8 at the break.www.nj.com
