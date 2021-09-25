CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

Whitehall sails past North Muskegon

By Zac Harmon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOet1_0c7XZRYs00

Whitehall (3-1, 2-1) needed a win over North Muskegon (2-2, 2-1) to stay within striking distance of rival Montague in the West Michigan Conference.

The Vikings came out firing, putting up 33 points while blanking the Norsemen.

Final score: Whitehall 33, North Muskegon 0.

Whitehall improves to 4-1 overall, 3-1 in the WMC.

North Muskegon falls to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the WMC.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

