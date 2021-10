Sparta would pick up an important OK Silver win over Belding, 21-14 on Friday night in overtime.

Nick Schoonmaker would score to begin overtime before Dylan Turoski recovered a Belding fumble to end the game and seal the victory.

The Spartans improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the OK Silver.

