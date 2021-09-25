JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A grand jury indicted a woman accused of having sexual relations with an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

Amy Murray is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of offender abuse.

Court documents say Murray started having sexual relations with inmate Eugene Claypool in Sept. of 2018 three times.

She was working as a nurse in the transitional care unit at the facility

Murray's last day at the center was Oct. 8, 2018.

Murray was arrested in a different case and charged in 2019 for the murder of her husband.

He died after allegedly being poisoned with antifreeze before Murray set fire to the couple's home.

She pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including murder.

Murray is scheduled to stand trial in January.

Murray has a $50,000 cash only bond for the abuse charges.

The post Woman charged with murder faces offender abuse charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS .