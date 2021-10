The cast of Illumination's upcoming Super Mario movie has been confirmed and it is, to put it mildly, unhinged. Shigeru Miyamoto himself appeared during last night's Nintendo Direct to talk us through an all-star cast that looks like it was put together by a team of Hollywood execs who just banged a mountain of coke up their snouts. Chris Pratt as Mario is the demented highlight, of course. But Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser very nearly steal the spotlight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO