Seymour, IN

University president to speak at Seymour church

By Aubrey Woods
TribTown.com
 9 days ago

The president of Truett McConnell University plans to preach during services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1202 N. Ewing St., Seymour. Emir Caner also serves as a professor of history/Christian studies and leads the School of Theology and Missions at the university in Cleveland, Georgia. He grew up in a Muslim home, but an encounter with Jesus Christ changed his life, according to a news release from the church.

tribtown.com

