Monday night’s victory against the Lions wasn’t quite what the doctor ordered, but the Packers showed signs of life. The offense looked much sharper and on defense, after a shaky start, closed the door on the Lions, pitching a shutout in the second half. The Packers hope to carry their momentum into the demon’s lair, Santa Clara. The 49ers and Santa Clara have been a house of horrors for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. They offer a stern test for both sides of the ball and if Green Bay wants to end their woes in California, these matchups will be key for them to win.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO