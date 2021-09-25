Bucksport football batters Bapst to earn long-awaited win

BUCKSPORT — After enjoying this feeling nearly every fall Friday night two years ago, Jaxon Gross has been missing it. Between a 2020 season that never took place, a Week 1 loss and a Week 2 cancellation that came a matter of hours before they were slated to take the field, the feeling of frustration has been a constant one for the Bucksport football team. The sensation that followed a blowout victory, then, was an even better one for the team’s junior running back.