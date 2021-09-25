CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona health officials explain COVID-19 booster rollout

By Frankie McLister
AZFamily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The CDC says people 65 and over and those 18 and up with underlying health conditions should get the booster six months after their second dose. Up to 20 million Americans are eligible but there's still a lot of questions surrounding Friday's announcement. This recommendation is only for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine. "In a pandemic, we often take steps to do the greatest good, even in an uncertain environment and that is what I'm doing with these recommendations," said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky.

