The Dallas Opera Announces Finalists for National Vocal Competition
The Dallas Opera has announced the eight finalists for its National Vocal Competition on Oct. 29, 2021. The finalists include soprano Sylvia D’Eramo, soprano Katherine Henry, soprano Chasiti Lashay, mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce, tenor Efraín Corralejo, baritone Blake Denson, bass-baritone Evan Lazdowski, and bass Ricardo Ceballos de la Mora. They will perform alongside the Dallas Opera Orchestra under the musical direction of Emmanuel Villaume.operawire.com
