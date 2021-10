Very occasionally we are fortunate enough to experience an opera production that leaves an indelible imprint on our memories; a never-forgotten experience in which adjectives such as ‘brilliant,’ ‘breath-taking’ or ‘stunning’ come to mind and can be used without any sense of exaggeration. Such was the case with Bayreuth Baroque Festival’s performance of Nicolà Porpora’s opera “Carlo il Calvo.” It had everything! The cast was of the highest quality, with even the minor roles strongly parted, and the musical director was none other than baroque specialist George Petrou. The staging was imaginative, dramatic, strong, and insightful, and it would be difficult to find a better venue anywhere than the city’s 18th century, recently restored, baroque architectural masterpiece: the Markgräfliches Opernhaus.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO