Ernest R. Saylor (1929-2021)

Ernest R. Saylor, a leader in his church and a retired Toledo grade-school teacher whose students stopped to greet him decades removed from his classroom, died Sept. 5 in the healthcare center of Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 92.

Mr. Saylor, who was under hospice care, had congestive heart failure, relatives said.

A longtime West Toledo resident, Mr. Saylor retired in the early 1990s from McKinley Elementary School. Much of his career was at Nathan Hale Elementary School. In between, he taught at Ella P. Stewart and Grove Patterson schools.

He taught fourth grade when he started at Nathan Hale in the early 1960s, but he also led fifth-grade and sixth-grade classrooms over his career.

“He liked to work with the younger kids,” stepson Jeff Ballmer said. “He had more opportunities to reach them and get them on the right path to an education.”

Mr. Saylor balanced keeping order and meeting students’ needs.

“He was a disciplinarian. He wouldn’t take any guff,” Mr. Ballmer said. “He’d give the kids he benefit of the doubt, and he’d work with them to make sure they would get everything they possibly could out of a class.”

Paula Ballmer, his daughter-in-law, said: “He had such a big heart and compassion for people.”

He and his wife, Ginny — they met when both taught at Nathan Hale — often were out shopping or even receiving medical care when former students stopped them to say, “ ‘I remember you. You had me 25 years ago...’” Mr. Ballmer said. “He had an impact on a lot of people.”

He began teaching in Durango, Colo., and moved to Toledo to help his recently widowed aunt, Nell Benning.

A 55-year member of Collingwood Presbyterian Church, Mr. Saylor was an elder and a deacon. He washed pots after church dinners and thanked the minister for her sermon.

“He could affirm and encourage people, and that’s a gift,” Mrs. Ballmer said. “Faith was very important, and then family. Ernie grew up with that kind of ethic — you need to give back. It’s not enough to sit there.”

Born March 17, 1929, to Jenny and George Saylor, Mr. Saylor grew up on the family farm near Berlin, Pa., and graduated Berlin Brothersvalley High School. An Army veteran, he was stationed in Germany after World War II.

With a friend’s encouragement, Mr. Saylor attended Colorado State College using his GI Bill benefits.

“Ernie really wanted to further himself and further the family,” Mrs. Ballmer said.

In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed the learning and projects that were part of their elder hostel stays in this country and Europe. His homemade cookies and sourdough coffee cake were prized by his family.

He kept his yard abloom, the colorful flowers fortified by manure, Mrs. Ballmer said.

Surviving are his wife, the former Virginia Wolff, whom he married Feb. 18, 1966; stepsons, Jeffrey and Rustin “Rusty” Ballmer; sister, Betty Shaulis; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

At his request, Mr. Saylor’s body was donated to the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio. A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Collingwood Presbyterian Church, where the family will receive guests after 1:30 p.m. Facial coverings will be required.

The family suggests tributes to Collingwood Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice.