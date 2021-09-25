Harrisburg offense carries the Tigers to 605 yards and a narrow win over Roosevelt

Click the video player above to see the full game between #1 Harrisburg and Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two lead changes in the final two minutes kept #1 Harrisburg ahead of Roosevelt as the Tigers earned a narrow 38-34 win on Friday.

RECAP

The first half saw just just 17 points as Harrisburg took a 17-10 lead into the locker room.

That’s when the offense on both teams came to life!

Each team scored in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

Then they each scored again in the next five minutes.

The defense’s were still making plays however as one of the top plays of the night came from Asmeron Mahammad of Roosevelt.

Harrisburg built a strong 31-20 lead with just 8 minutes to play, thanks to another Gavin Ross touchdown. He totaled 274 yards of offense and three touchdowns on Friday.

But the Rough Riders had an answer just 89 seconds later.

The score stayed the same at 31-26 until the final minute of the contest. Harrisburg attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth and one, which would’ve ended the game with a first down conversion.

However… Roosevelt’s Ty Naaktgeboren ripped the ball from quarterback Jacob Knuth and took it 75 yards the other way. The Rough Riders led 34-31 with just 1:13 to play.

That lead didn’t last long however as the future Minnesota Golden Gopher, Jacob Knuth passed deep and connected with a wide open Lincoln Carlson who motored into the endzone from 72 yards out.

From there, the Tiger defense would hold as Harrisburg picked up their fifth win of the season, to move to 5-0 on the year.

STATS

Harrisburg’s offense was impressive as they posted 605 total yards of awesome.

Roosevelt was solid as well as they added 439 total yards.

Gavin Ross was the work horse for Harrisburg as he totaled 264 yards of offense himself. 213 yards came on the ground as he averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He also added three touchdowns.

Jacob Knuth was solid as well as he totaled 358 passing and two touchdowns. Lincoln Carlson led the receivers as he had 7 catches for 193 yards and touchdown.

Harrisburg will play Rapid City Stevens next week, while Roosevelt will play Jefferson in the Game of the Week.

