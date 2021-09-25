Lebo tops Hartford 54-8 on Area Game of the Week

The Lebo Wolves built a head of steam early en route to a 54-8 victory over Hartford Friday night. The Wolves found the endzone six times in the first half and kept the Jaguars off the board to take a 42-0 lead into halftime. Hartford would open the second with a 48-yard rush by senior Shayden Sull, however, Hartford could not contain the Lebo offense as the Wolves hit pay dirt two more times to close out the game midway through the third quarter.