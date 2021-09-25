‘Absolutely hysterical’ Giants rookie dress-up turns nautical thanks to Cap’n Brandon Belt

Aye, aye, captain Brandon Belt. After the Giants' first baseman anointed himself the team leader, complete with a hilarious taped-on "C" added to his uniform, on Sept. 10, his teammates decided to take his promotion to the next level. "You know, somebody has got to step up, and when you're the alpha male on the team it's got to be you," Belt said at the time. "I put the 'C' on my chest and I went to work today, and thankfully it worked out." Apparently, Evan Longoria stuck the "C" on Belt's jersey as a joking response to Belt's insistence on the team plane that he deserved the title. And then Belt just ... didn't take the tape off. Before the team boarded their plane Thursday night for Colorado to play the Rockies on Friday, the new captain and his "sea men" posed for a photo. San Francisco departed San Diego after losing to the Padres 7-6 on walk-off single in the 10th inning, denying the Giants their 100th victory of the season. SF's lead in the NL West is down to one game after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rockies 7-5 in 10 innings. Giants pitcher Alex Wood (10-4, 3.99) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. SFGate sports editor Alex Shultz and...

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO