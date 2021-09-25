CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Absolutely hysterical’ Giants rookie dress-up turns nautical thanks to Cap’n Brandon Belt

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis game is so hard and so serious for a lot of the time, but we're all big kids and you've still got to have fun," Casali said. Here's probably nothing more fun in the entire world that playing big-league baseball, so we need to enjoy it. It lined up as the perfect time," Gausman said.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Giants 1B Brandon Belt’s status for playoffs in doubt due to broken thumb

The San Francisco Giants have the best record in the majors, but with the Los Angeles Dodgers still looming large on their rearview mirror, they just can’t simply take any of their remaining games for granted. That’s also why the injury to Brandon Belt is a big blow to the Giants, who only leads Los Angeles by two games with each team having six more contests to play in the regular season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Belt
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Madison Bumgarner Bought Brandon Crawford’s Sons D-Backs Vs. Dodgers Tickets

MadBum bought Crawford's sons tickets to root against Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea As if the Arizona Diamondbacks' tweet to the Giants wasn't enough salt on the wound to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Madison Bumgarner made it that much sweeter. Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, thanked Bumgarner for supplying tickets to their two sons to the D-backs vs. Dodgers game in Arizona as she played the role of soccer mom with their two daughters.
MLB
CultureMap Houston

Houston Astros pull off grand-slam tribute to teammate in hysterical dress-up day

Emmy runway looks and Halloween costume planning aside, the Houston Astros have stolen the fashion show in Houston, thanks to a big play in honor of their teammate. The team — arguably the tightest clubhouse in the Major Leagues — paid tribute to pitcher Zack Greinke by channeling him on the West Coast flight on September 19, which marked their final road trip of the regular season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Hysterical#Dress Up
giants365.com

SF Giants News: Why the Giants shouldn’t wait to extend Brandon Belt

Little did I know that Belt would go on to have a career calendar year, keeping up his pace from 2020 and even improving on it. But that's exactly what he's done. Grant Brisbee wrote about it over at The Athletic: Since the start of the 2020 season, Belt has played in 139 games.
MLB
giants365.com

Aye, aye: See the Giants ‘sea men’ pose with new captain Brandon Belt

Aye, aye, captain Brandon Belt. After the Giants' first baseman anointed himself the team leader, complete with a hilarious taped-on "C" added to his uniform, on Sept. 10, his teammates decided to take his promotion to the next level. "You know, somebody has got to step up, and when you're the alpha male on the team it's got to be you," Belt said at the time. "I put the 'C' on my chest and I went to work today, and thankfully it worked out." Apparently, Evan Longoria stuck the "C" on Belt's jersey as a joking response to Belt's insistence on the team plane that he deserved the title. And then Belt just ... didn't take the tape off. Before the team boarded their plane Thursday night for Colorado to play the Rockies on Friday, the new captain and his "sea men" posed for a photo. San Francisco departed San Diego after losing to the Padres 7-6 on walk-off single in the 10th inning, denying the Giants their 100th victory of the season. SF's lead in the NL West is down to one game after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rockies 7-5 in 10 innings. Giants pitcher Alex Wood (10-4, 3.99) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. SFGate sports editor Alex Shultz and...
MLB
Yardbarker

Giants dress up as sailors in must-see photo

The San Francisco Giants may have lost on Thursday, but that didn’t stop them from having fun afterward. Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman shared a photo on Twitter that showed some of his teammates dressed up. Brandon Belt is in the foreground as the captain. His “seamen” are lined up on the stairs of the plane behind him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants hilariously dress up as Captain Belt's sea men

Brandon Belt has deemed himself captain of the San Francisco Giants, and his teammates have embraced their new leader. On Sept. 10 against the Chicago Cubs, Belt played that Friday's game with a large "C" on his chest made out of black tape. Belt explained the cosmetic change after the...
MLB
Santa Cruz Sentinel

SF Giants’ Brandon Belt leaves game against Rockies after being hit by a pitch

DENVER — After Brandon Belt was struck in the left hand and exited Sunday’s game in Colorado, an initial scan on his hand performed in Denver was inconclusive and the Giants’ first baseman will have X-rays done when the club returns to San Francisco. Belt left the Giants’ 6-2 win...
MLB
giants365.com

Twitter lets MLB Network have it over Giants-Dodgers montage

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a tight race to win the National League West division. That race only got tighter after the Giants lost first baseman Brandon Belt to injury. So it's no surprise the MLB Network, which is majority owned by the league itself, is trying to capitalize on the rivalry as the season comes to a close with a video montage highlighting the history of the two teams over the past 130 years on two different coasts.
MLB
giants365.com

Brandon Belt powers Giants over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a pair of home runs as the San Francisco Giants won for the fourth time in the past five games by beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in Denver on Saturday night. The Giants came into the night one home run away from tying the franchise record of 235 in a single season, set in 2001. With the Dodgers losing in Arizona, the Giants' lead on Los Angeles in the race for the NL West title is back to two games. San Francisco (101-54) has seven games remaining and it goes for the series sweep against the Rockies (71-83) on Sunday.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Brandon Belt's 2 blasts set Giants HR record in win over Rockies; magic number 6

DDENVER — Brandon Belt’s quest for team primacy expanded to include some record moments Saturday at Coors Field. Belt’s solo homer in the first inning tied this year’s club with the 2001 Giants for most home runs in a season, with 235. His second homer, in the fifth, broke the record — and the three-run blast helped power a 7-2 victory over the Rockies. At the same time, the Dodgers were losing at Arizona, and with that, the Giants’ magic number to win the NL West is down to six with seven games to play. San Francisco leads the division by two games, and the Giants’ 101 wins are their most since the 1993 team won 103.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy