Hartselle rides turnovers to blowout win over Russellville

HARTSELLE — On a night when Hartselle was honoring the 10-year anniversary of its 2011 state championship team, the 2021 Tiger defense did its best to impersonate them. The 2011 Hartselle team won the school’s lone championship on the back of an elite defense. Not to be outdone, the undefeated 2021 Tigers showcased their own version of elite, forcing undefeated Russellville into five turnovers to come away with a 58-21 win.