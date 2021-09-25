CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

vicksburgnews.com

Montgomery scored two touchdowns for VHS on Friday

In the Gators 46-0 win over Forest Hill on Friday, Vicksburg High School running back Malik Montgomery grabbed two rushing touchdowns. Montgomery scored in both the first and fourth quarters of the game and finished with a total of 52 yards. The Gators are now 2-2 and remain undefeated in...
HIGH SCHOOL
wyo4news.com

Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

September 25, 2021 — Here are the results from Friday night’s area high school sports and today’s schedule. Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs – no score (Casper Invite) Rock Springs 2 – Worland 0 (Casper Invite) Casper Kelly Walsh 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Casper Invite) Saturday Area High School...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
MyStateline.com

Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from Friday, September 24 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. NIC-10 Hononegah 16 Boylan 14 (Goodwin GW 36-yard FG at :01…his third FG of the night) Belvidere North 24 Auburn 14 (Blue Thunder...
ROCKFORD, IL
hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday night scores; Calhoun opens the weekend with a 31-7 win over Cedartown,

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Friday night scores:. Model falls to Chattooga, 49-21. Rome rebounds, beats Carrollton, 45-27. Darlington over Kings...
CEDARTOWN, GA
Frankfort Times

Sunday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East).
MLB
Frankfort Times

STAT WATCH: Mordecai throwing TDs at fastest clip since 2012

SMU's Tanner Mordecai is throwing touchdown passes at the fastest rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 2012. The Oklahoma transfer has passed for at least four in each of the Mustangs' games, and his total of 24 is the most through five games since West Virginia's Geno Smith had the same number at this point nine years ago.
FOOTBALL
Frankfort Times

Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened finale

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shildt is ready. He hopes his St. Louis players are, too. The Cardinals dropped a rain-shortened season finale, then turned their attention toward the NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
MLB
Frankfort Times

Bad decisions, 3rd-down lapses drop Rams from unbeaten ranks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorites after beating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town.
NFL
Frankfort Times

BC-Results LA-6-Add

6th_$7,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4½f, clear.
GAMBLING
Frankfort Times

LA Results Sunday October 3rd, 2021

3rd-$14,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Clear.
HOBBIES
Frankfort Times

Changing to Guardians: Indians close with 6-0 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Now comes the changing to the Guardians for the Cleveland baseball team that played 107 seasons as the Indians. Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings as the Indians played for the final time under that name, after nearly 17,000 games since 1915, winning 6-0 in a season finale on the road against the 102-loss Texas Rangers on Sunday.
MLB
Frankfort Times

Today in History

Today is Monday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2021. There are 88 days left in the year.
Frankfort Times

Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Weekend Sports in Brief

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
NFL

