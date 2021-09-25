Friday's Scores

In the Gators 46-0 win over Forest Hill on Friday, Vicksburg High School running back Malik Montgomery grabbed two rushing touchdowns. Montgomery scored in both the first and fourth quarters of the game and finished with a total of 52 yards. The Gators are now 2-2 and remain undefeated in...
Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!. Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. Game of the Week: Gilmer @ Carthage. Shreve @ Southwood. Ringgold @ Magnolia. Byrd...
September 25, 2021 — Here are the results from Friday night’s area high school sports and today’s schedule. Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs – no score (Casper Invite) Rock Springs 2 – Worland 0 (Casper Invite) Casper Kelly Walsh 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Casper Invite) Saturday Area High School...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from Friday, September 24 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. NIC-10 Hononegah 16 Boylan 14 (Goodwin GW 36-yard FG at :01…his third FG of the night) Belvidere North 24 Auburn 14 (Blue Thunder...
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. This is the place to find all of OCVaristy’s coverage of the high school football games on Friday, plus the games from Thursday night. FRIDAY GAMES. SCORES. PHOTO GALLERY. GAME STORIES. THURSDAY’S GAMES. DID YOU SEE THIS?
Where were you on November 3, 1978? Jimmy Carter was president of the United States, the television show "Different Strokes" was making its network debut, "Grease" was No. 1 at the theaters and a sophomore quarterback in Texas named Todd Dodge was trying to lead Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson to its first win of the year.
Friday was Week 7 of the N.C. high school football season. We have live scores from games being played all over the state, including Charlotte (Mecklenburg County) and Raleigh (Wake County). Readers can follow live scores all night.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East).
SMU's Tanner Mordecai is throwing touchdown passes at the fastest rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 2012. The Oklahoma transfer has passed for at least four in each of the Mustangs' games, and his total of 24 is the most through five games since West Virginia's Geno Smith had the same number at this point nine years ago.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shildt is ready. He hopes his St. Louis players are, too. The Cardinals dropped a rain-shortened season finale, then turned their attention toward the NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorites after beating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town.
3rd-$14,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Clear.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Now comes the changing to the Guardians for the Cleveland baseball team that played 107 seasons as the Indians. Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings as the Indians played for the final time under that name, after nearly 17,000 games since 1915, winning 6-0 in a season finale on the road against the 102-loss Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Today is Monday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2021. There are 88 days left in the year.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
