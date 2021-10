CADILLAC – Cadillac ran its record to 4-1 with a 22-0 win over Gaylord on Friday.

The Vikings (4-1, 2-1 Big North) held a 6-0 lead after the opening quarter and 13-0 at the half.

Cadillac is on the road at Traverse City Central next Friday while Gaylord (2-3, 1-2 Big North) hosts Alpena.