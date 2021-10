LAKE CITY – McBain cruised to a 48-22 win over rival Lake City in Highland Conference play Friday.

The Ramblers (3-2, 3-1 Highland) took a 14-0 lead to the second quarter and led 26-8 at the half.

McBain travels to Evart next Friday while Lake City (3-2, 2-2 Highland) welcomes in Houghton Lake.