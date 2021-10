Week 6 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features a matinee meeting of unbeatens in Vestaburg and a top-10 matchup in Traverse City. Sault Ste. Marie (4-1, 3-1, NMFC Legends) at Grayling (3-2, 1-2 NMFC Legends), 7 p.m. – Our Sports Overtime Game of the Week, these two teams are still in the hunt for the NMFC Legends championship but need some help from other league members. Both teams played league-leader Kingsley tough. This is the third meeting all-time and first since 1989 after last year’s contest was scrapped because of the COVID-19 shortened season.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO