BIG RAPIDS – Reed City collected its fourth straight win with a 22-7 victory over Big Rapids on Friday.

The Coyotes (4-1, 4-0 CSAA Gold) led 6-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 at the half.

Big Rapids (3-2, 3-1 CSAA Gold) travels to Chippewa Hills while Reed City plays host to Central Montcalm.