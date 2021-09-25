2022 Ironman World Championship to be held in St. George; event leaves Hawaii for 1st time

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo swimmers await the start of the race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic. Competitors will instead head to St. George, Utah, on May 7. (Marco Garcia, Associated Press) KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic.