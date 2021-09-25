NIAGARA EATS: Pumpkin — the fun fall vegetable
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere! Pumpkin season is officially upon us, and you’ll see pumpkin patches, activities, and spiced treats around every corner. In fact, if you visit Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County during the months of September and October, you’ll see Jack O’ Lanterns carved and illuminated in beautiful displays. The Hallowed Harvest Festival promises to be a fun, fall family event. For more information and tickets visit cceniagaracounty.org.www.lockportjournal.com
