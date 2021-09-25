CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAC football roundup: St. Francis pulls away from Clay

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4kuO_0c7X7Yhc00

St. Francis pulled away in the second half for a 31-7 win over Clay in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play Friday night at the Glass Bowl.

The Knights led 17-7 at halftime and posted a shutout in the second half.

St. Francis improved to 3-3 (1-2 TRAC), while Clay dropped to 2-4 (0-3).

Knights quarterback Denim Truss threw three touchdowns, two to Trey Talboo. Travis Kenner added a 28-yard field goal.

Individual stats were not available.

FINDLAY 34, FREMONT ROSS 14

FINDLAY — Ryan Montgomery passed for 344 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as host Findlay defeated Fremont Ross 34-14 in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference football game on Friday night.

Montgomery hit Ben Ireland for touchdowns of 5 and 56 yards, and added a TD strike of 6 yards to Terrion Ross.

Montgomery also rushed for a 4-yard score.

Isaac James had a 54-yard run for the Trojans (3-3, 1-2).

Kaden Holmes passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns for Fremont Ross (5-1, 2-1). Labronze Barnett hauled in a 3-yard TD pass from Holmes, who also found Adam Hrynciw for a 4-yard TD.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 43, LIMA SENIOR 12

Josh Watson rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns, and Ty’Waun Clark had a rushing score as Central Catholic cruised to a home win over Lima Senior.

Watson scored on runs of 32, 7, and 1 yards. Clark was 9 of 14 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown on a 9-yard strike to Josh Lee and added a 10-yard rushing score.

The Irish also got a safety and a 89-yard kickoff return TD from Marvon Greenlee.

Lima Senior’s Aiden Howard completed an 88-yard touchdown pass to Cam Miles and Kamar Johnson rushed for a 10-yard score.

