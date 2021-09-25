Mitch Beiser retiring from Night Light Landscape Illumination
Mitch Beiser, chief executive officer and founder of Night Light Landscape Illumination, is retiring from the Lombard company this month. A paragon of magnanimous leadership and a pioneer in the landscape illumination industry for 37 years, Beiser has set in place a stellar team to carry on his legacy of excellence and the company's mission. With a staff of 25 professionals in lighting, design and client service administration, Night Light's senior leadership includes Dean MacMorris, president, and Ed Reier, vice president.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0