From farm to table, immigrants feed America

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. Farming boom threatens Biden’s climate and conservation goals. “Across the state, he said, many produce farmers were weighing the market prices of their crops against the rising cost of water. To meet their contracts, some had overplanted, and now they found it was more cost-effective to kill certain crops than to proceed with the harvest. Others had already scaled back and planted less,” writes Anna Wiener. “Farmers were throttling production, razing fields, and disposing of surplus. If these adjustments seemed crude, even unfathomable, they were in response to complex, intertwined issues: immigration policies, trade wars, a housing shortage, agribusiness monopolies, resource mismanagement, climate change, globalization, supply-chain disruption, accelerating financialization.”
