From farm to table, immigrants feed America

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, but recreational cannabis is perfectly legal in 19 states and the District of Columbia. That may be less than half of the states that make up the country, but it’s enough to keep cannabis retailers and their contracted growth facilities pretty busy—especially during the pandemic, when demand for good grass has spiked exponentially. In New Jersey alone, greenhouses grew more than double this year than the previous year, selling more than 20,000 pounds of cannabis to retailers in the state. Pittsburgh-based Maitri CEO Jimil Wilson notes, “While plenty of cannabis companies are rushing to meet the tidal wave of demand in Pennsylvania, Maitri has planned to satisfy the state’s medical marijuana market.” Because marijuana isn’t legal, like some other mind-altering substances, it can’t cross state lines, forcing the 19 progressively minded states to get creative when it comes to growing those coveted flowers.

