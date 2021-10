The Atlanta Braves will try to complete a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks when the two teams wrap up a four-game series Thursday afternoon at Chase Field. The Braves banged out three more home runs in Wednesday’s 9-2 win and have now scored 26 runs over the first three games of the series. Ozzie Albies became the third Braves infielder to join the 30-homer club with a two-run shot in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s win.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO