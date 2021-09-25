H.S. football roundup: Stonington blanks Bacon

Stonington — Lucian Tedeschi ran for a pair of touchdowns as Stonington beat Bacon Academy 49-0 in Friday night's high school football game.

The Bears (2-1) have won two straight. Matt Castagliouolo ran for a touchdown and threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Patrick Obrey, as Stonington took a 22-0 lead after one quarter. Ben Massengale and Daesean Bell also ran for touchdowns and Jack Zuro returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

Josh Mooney kicked five extra points and Stonington's defense recovered five fumbles. Bacon is 0-3.

In other games:

• Montville fell to East Catholic in overtime, 27-26. Miles Sarmiento ran for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Indians (0-2). Bernard Hawkins caught a touchdown pass, ran for another score and had 45 yards in receptions for Montville and teammate Isiah Balancier had an interception late in the fourth quarter that sent the game to overtime.