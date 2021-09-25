CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Buford rebounds with shutout of Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAA opener

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEVILLE — Buford’s football team rebounded from a rare loss with a 34-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on Friday in the Region 8-AAAAAA opener. The Wolves, who led 34-0 at halftime and played the second half with a running clock, got a 7-for-7 passing night from Ashton Daniels, who threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Bond had three catches for 104 yards and a score as Buford bounced back from a 7-0 loss last week to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.).

