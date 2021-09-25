Opinion: Biden’s infrastructure plan is too much
President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending package is not the way to go. Certainly, the $1 trillion infrastructure funding package is long overdue and much needed throughout America’s deteriorating infrastructure systems. There has been way too much foot-dragging in Congress for too long a period of time on how to fund highway maintenance and construction, beefing up the national electrical grid, water and sewer replacements and public transit improvements, to name a few components.northglenn-thorntonsentinel.com
Comments / 0