Colorado's hospitals have bent, but not broken, during new COVID surge

By John Ingold The Colorado Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 19 months in, these are some of the toughest days for Colorado hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as the latest surge in coronavirus hospitalizations appears to have plateaued — what state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy recently called an “unstable equilibrium” — hospitals across Colorado have still been scrambling to add critical-care beds and some have been postponing non-emergent surgeries in order to free up space.

