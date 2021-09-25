CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

By Anthony Monzon
KIMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - For years we've watched her create touching moments on T.V., but now, the renowned "Long Island Medium" is set to make an appearance in the Med City. Theresa Caputo will grace the stage at the Mayo Civic Center next Thursday afternoon, making memories for audience members by channeling the deceased. During "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience," the medium will connect with those attending, alive or deceased, by delivering messages of healing and comfort by showing their "loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way."

