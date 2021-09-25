FOX8 Feel Good Friday

POWERED BY beautiful things boutique in De Pere, and now in Suamico! A group of Marines in their dress blue uniforms braved floodwaters along Columbia Pike to help a stranded motorist. video of the rescue has gone viral on TikTok, racking up more than 800,000 views. It appears to have taken place on Columbia Pike near the Pentagon on Thursday, amid a torrential downpour that flooded around a number of roadwats around Arlington. The Marines, in their formal white pants and blue jackets, are seen getting out of a Marine Corps bus that’s stopped on the side of Columbia Pike, under a bridge. They made their way towards two people who were stranded in high flood waters. They happened to be taking video as the Marines walked through the High standing water that can be seen around the car. “The Marines are going to help us?” a woman is heard asking. “We just got stuck.” Another replied. The group of marines trudges through the floodwaters and then is seen pushing the car to safety. “Oh my God, this is the most American thing ever,” the driver says. “Thank you so much!” The person who helped out by the Marines then added in the comment section of the video “As an immigrant we don’t usually see these things in the country I grew up in,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for the country and its Marines and military.”

SUAMICO, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO