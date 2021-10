Friday was a victorious day for the varsity McDade Bulldogs, with a blow-out win of 49-0 against the Harmony School of Science. The evening of football ended with performances by the Bulldog Pup Squad and the mighty Bulldog Band. McDade Homecoming rescheduled for this weekendAfter being postponed earlier this month, the Homecoming festivities for McDade High School have been rescheduled for this weekend, September 30 through October 2.Thursday night will be the Homecoming Parade and Community Pep Rally at 7 p.m., beginning at the Watermelon Festival baseball field and traveling Lockhardt, Richmond, Bastrop, Austin, Brenham and Marlin streets before ending at ...

MCDADE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO